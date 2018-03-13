Cedar Links Park to see major enhancements

East Medford, Ore. — The City of Medford is gearing up to give Cedar Links Park a major facelift. Construction on infrastructure won’t happen until this summer, for weather reasons, but the park will have something to offer everyone.
“This park is important because it actually provides an opportunity for the public since it’s adding a park in an under served area of Medford,” said Timothy Stevens, assistant director for Medford Parks and Recreation.
Medford Parks and Recreation said its goal is to establish a park within walking distance for every resident.
“Blue actually represents the quarter-mile that’s associated with the park. So as you can see, Cedar Links is filling in a big gap in ward 4,” Stevens said.
Parks and recreation said while the five-acre park will take a couple years to complete, it’ll have all the bells and whistles to make it worth it.
The new park will include a garden center, a natural playground, a traditional playground, a pickle ball court, a basketball court, restrooms, a parking lot, and an off-leash dog park for small and large dogs.
The parks and recreation department currently has $700,000 to fund the first two phases of the three-part project.
It says it has applied for Oregon State Parks local government grant to fund the third phase. If approved, residents can expect to see Cedar Links Park up and ready for the public by late summer 2019.