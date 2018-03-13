Home
Cedar Links Park to see major enhancements

Cedar Links Park to see major enhancements

Local News Top Stories

East Medford, Ore. — The City of Medford is gearing up to give Cedar Links Park a major facelift. Construction on infrastructure won’t happen until this summer, for weather reasons, but the park will have something to offer everyone.

“This park is important because it actually provides an opportunity for the public since it’s adding a park in an under served area of Medford,” said Timothy Stevens, assistant director for Medford Parks and Recreation.

Medford Parks and Recreation said its goal is to establish a park within walking distance for every resident.

“Blue actually represents the quarter-mile that’s associated with the park. So as you can see, Cedar Links is filling in a big gap in ward 4,” Stevens said.

Parks and recreation said while the five-acre park will take a couple years to complete, it’ll have all the bells and whistles to make it worth it.

The new park will include a garden center, a natural playground, a traditional playground, a pickle ball court, a basketball court, restrooms, a parking lot, and an off-leash dog park for small and large dogs.

The parks and recreation department currently has $700,000 to fund the first two phases of the three-part project.

It says it has applied for Oregon State Parks local government grant to fund the third phase. If approved, residents can expect to see Cedar Links Park up and ready for the public by late summer 2019.

Nikki Torres

NBC5 News reporter, weather forecaster, anchor Nikki Torres graduated from Washington State University with a degree in Strategic Communication from The Edward R. Murrow College of Communication.

She also received a minor in Business Administration from the Washington State University Carson College of Business. Prior to coming to NBC5, Nikki was an intern at KHQ Local News, the NBC affiliate in Spokane.

She comes to Southern Oregon from the state of Washington, where she grew up just south of Seattle. She loves running, exploring the Pacific Northwest, watching a good football game and spending time with her dog, Gisele. True to her roots, Nikki is a proud WSU Cougar fan and loyal Seahawks fan.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics