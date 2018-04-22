Celebrating Hawaiian culture, SOU club throws a luau

ASHLAND, Ore.– It was a warm and sunny day in the Rogue Valley and for those around the Southern Oregon University campus, people clad in Hawaiian shirts and leis might have had some people mistaking Oregon for Hawaii.
It wasn’t about the weather though. Instead, people were gathering to celebrate Hawaiian culture at the 22nd annual Hawaii Club Luau.
Kicking off the afternoon at the SOU dining commons with a feast displaying traditional Hawaiian food, the Luau is the club’s way of celebrating their heritage and sharing it with the community.
With around 150 members in the club, plenty of friends, family and community members showed up to feast and dance.
For many of the club’s members, this was a chance to show what Hawaii and the idea of luau means.
“It means home really,” said Jeffery Chun, a senior at SOU. “It’s like a place I can go and meet with other people that are from the islands that have the same cultural background as me.”
While the luau carried only into the late afternoon, expect it to return again next year.