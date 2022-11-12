Celebrating the crocodile hunter with Wildlife Images

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Wildlife Images kicked off its annual Steve Irwin Day celebration this weekend.

Organizers say for the whole weekend they are celebrating the life of the crocodile hunter and what he means to wildlife conservation.

The event features animal artifacts that organizers say show the damages that can be done when wildlife is not taken care of.

And while they do not have any crocodiles, Wildlife Images says it still has some of Steve Irwin’s favorite animals.

“We really want you to learn about animal conservation and why it is so important that we keep wildlife in the wild. And on top of that we want you to come out here have a good time, learn a little bit about our animals and learn a little bit about what wildlife is like here in Southern Oregon,” said Ben Maki, Marketing Manager for Wildlife Images.

Maki is inviting those who have yet to check it out to join the celebration tomorrow in Grants Pass at Wildlife Images from 9 to 4 pm.