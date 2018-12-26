Celebrating the holidays, one slope at a time

MEDFORD, Ore.– The Mt. Ashland Ski Area rang in Christmas Day the best way it knows how – by inviting hundreds of people to hit the slopes.
While cold winds and the occasional flurry clouded the mountain at times that didn’t stop many families from making their way up from the valley.
From skiers and snowboarders, families and friends, people from all across the county came to enjoy the winter wonderland for the holidays. For some, it was the first time on the mountain this season and it couldn’t have been a better day.
For other’s, this has been a tradition in the family for years and one that they hope will continue.
“Yeah I think it reminds me, I’m from the midwest so having some white, some snow around really just reminds me of my childhood and growing up in the snow and snowball fights with my brothers,” said Matt Dusek, a snowboarder visiting from the Applegate Valley.
Santa Claus even stopped by to greet some of the children out enjoying the snow and talk about how Mrs. Claus and all the reindeer were doing.
The ski area plans to be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day this week.
