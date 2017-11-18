Celebration of life for Meadow Boyd

Rogue River, Ore.- A memorial service was held at Rogue River Junior-Senior High School Saturday for 13-year-old Meadow Boyd.
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says Boyd was killed when she was struck by an oncoming vehicle or an attachment to the back portion of a vehicle, along the 5100 block of East Evans Creek Road, early on the morning of November 1st.
A driver came forward saying they think their vehicle may have been the car to have hit 13-year-old Boyd. That is still under investigation by Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies. No charges have been filed.
During the memorial service Saturday, Charlie Granade, the pastor of Grace Baptist Church in Rogue River, read a letter from Meadow Boyd’s father.
“She was a girl who people felt they could pour their soul out to,” Granade read from the letter.
Following the service there was a reception and potluck for the community held at Grace Baptist Church.
If you know anything about Meadow Boyd’s death, please contact the sheriff’s office.