Celebration of life ceremony held for Gert Boyle

PORTLAND, Ore. – This Thursday morning, people are remembering the life and legacy of one of the most prominent businesswomen in the State of Oregon.

Columbia Sportswear chairwoman Gert Boyle passed away early last month.

She led the Portland-based clothing brand for nearly half a century.

She has won numerous awards, including Outstanding Business Person in Oregon, Oregon Entrepreneur of the Year and the Outstanding Mother Award.

December 5, a celebration of life ceremony will be held at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland. You can watch the ceremony in the video above.

