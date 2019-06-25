Celebration of Life for Sherm Olsrud this Saturday

MEDFORD, Ore.– A public Celebration of Life for one of the Rogue Valley’s longest running and most prominent businessmen is scheduled for this Saturday.
Sherm Olsrud, who passed away last month a the age of 95, was the founder of Sherm’s Thunderbird Market and a big donor to many community organizations. Sherm’s son Steve says his father loved his work and was always happy to serve his community of family and friends.
“He actually really enjoyed going to work every day,” said Steve. “People would ask him, ‘When are you going to retire?’ He said, ‘If doing what you enjoy is retirement, I’m doing it right now.'”
The memorial is scheduled to take place at the Jackson County Expo Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
NBC5 News Reporter Miles Furuichi graduated from Chapman University with degrees in English and Journalism. He received post graduate experience in Los Angeles in photojournalism and commercial photography. He also spent time in Dublin, Ireland working in print journalism and advertising.
Miles is a Rogue Valley native, raised in Ashland. He enjoys hiking, mountain biking and photography.