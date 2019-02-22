Celebration of life scheduled for fallen ski patrol member

ASHLAND, Ore. – People are being encouraged to gather together next Wednesday to celebrate the life of a ski patrol member who died on Mt. Ashland.
On February 16, 23-year-old Patrick Likeke Walker was skiing on the mountain with three other ski patrol members when he went into a tree well—a loose area of snow around a tree, often hidden from view. Walker was trapped upside down in the snow. By the time his fellow skiers got to him, Walker wasn’t breathing. Efforts to resuscitate Walker continued for about two hours. He did not survive.
Following the tragic accident, the Mt. Ashland Ski Area remembered Walker as one of their brightest and best ski patrollers, a “man of the mountains,” and a core member of their team.
“Johnny was an exceptional person in every aspect of life,” said General Manger Hiram Towle. “His drive and determination to be the best, no matter what the challenge, was an inspiration to us all. He had a thirst for fun and adventure, unlike anyone I have known. With his smile and charm, you simply couldn’t have a bad day with Johnny around.”
On February 27, friends, family and those who wish to pay their respects to Walker are encouraged to gather at a celebration of life event at the Historic Ashland Armory. The celebration starts at 6:00 p.m. and lasts until 8:00 p.m.
You can find more information at the event’s Facebook page or at http://www.mtashland.com.