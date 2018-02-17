Celebrations for Chinese New Year; the Year of the Dog

Jacksonville, Ore.– Celebrations are underway in Jacksonville today as hundreds gathered to enjoy the festivities of Chinese New Year.
2018 is the Year of the Dog and as part of the celebration, dog owners and their four-legged friends were invited to join in the annual procession.
The parade, which was held this morning, highlighted Chinese culture as well as the multiculturalism that can be found in Southern Oregon.
“I’m really glad they’ve invited me every year to come back,” said Huanchong Wang, an alumni from St. Mary’s High School. “I feel like I have the responsibility to pass it on to future generations and let people know about Chinese culture and learn traditional Chinese lion dance.”
The parade wasn’t the only event today. People learned more about the Year of the Dog through booths and other downtown Jacksonville events. Some even commemorated the event, with special Year of the Dog photos with their furry friends.