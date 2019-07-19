Cellar Fire continues to spread in Arizona

PINE FLAT, Ariz. (KPNX) – A fire in Arizona has prompted evacuations after scorching thousands of acres.
The fire, burning about 16 miles south of Prescott, grew significantly over this week.
Fire officials say lightning started the Cellar Fire on Sunday.
The fire is zero percent contained and burned more than 7,000 acres as of Thursday night.
As the warm, dry weather continues over the weekend, forest officials say there could be more fire activity and heavier smoke in the surrounding areas.
Seven hotshot crews, seven air tankers, and seven helicopters are working on containing the fire.