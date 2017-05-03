Central Oregon campsites up for bid ahead of solar eclipse

SALEM, Ore. – The Oregon State Parks Foundation will be auctioning off 30 campsites that are within the path of totality of an upcoming solar eclipse.
Most camping spots in the path of the August 21 eclipse have already been sold out, so the Parks Foundation is hoping use the spots they’re auctioning off to raise funds.
The auctions are for campground space reservations at the Crooked River Campground in the Cove of the Palisades State Park from 4:00 p.m. on August 18 through 1:00 p.m. on August 22.
Online bidding will begin at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, May 12. However, you must be a member of the Foundation to bid.
You can become a member through making a $25 donation to the Oregon Parks Foundation.
After that, you can bid for the sites at https://www.silentauctionpro.com/onlineprogramguide.php?group=1045&event=1757
Money raised from the auction will Oregon State Parks Foundation initiatives.