Central Oregon gas stations running low ahead of eclipse

Bend, Ore. (KTVZ/NBCNC) – People are lining up across central Oregon to gas up before the eclipse.
Gas stations are running out of gas left and right.
The Chevron on College Way in bend was out of gas on Wednesday morning.
The Conoco on Third Street in Bend ran out of gas Wednesday afternoon.
Fred Meyer gas station sold 35,000 gallons of gas on Tuesday and they’ve been jammed packed all day.
Gas suppliers will be working hard through the weekend to make sure that stations have as much as possible.
Drivers estimate they waited anywhere from ten to thirty minutes to get gas there today.
Joy Belonga was buying gas in Bend. She said “I was actually on my way to pick up my solar eclipse sun glasses because I heard that Fred Meyer has a pretty good deal and then I saw all the lines for the gas and I though, I think I’m going to get the gas first.”
The majority of the tourists will be arriving Friday and Saturday.