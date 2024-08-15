Central Point area playground closed due to “critical damage”

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – The playground at the Don and Flo Bohnert Park is currently closed due to what the city calls “critical damage” to the structure. According to the parks and recreation department, the damage was discovered during a routine playground inspection on Wednesday.

The department asks the community to refrain from playing on or near the structure until repairs can be made. It is unknown how long the temporary closure will last. Any questions can be directed to the Central Point Parks and Recreation Department at [email protected].

