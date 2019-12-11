Central Point car break-in suspect caught on camera

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – After putting out a public plea for surveillance video of thefts from vehicles Sunday night, police seem to have gotten their wish.
On Sunday, December 8, someone stole items from vehicles parked along Primrose Drive in Central Point.
The following day, the Central Point Police Department asked for security footage from anyone living where the thefts occurred.
On Tuesday, police posted surveillance video showing a suspect who was trying to break into vehicles near Glengrove Avenue, just a few blocks from Primrose Drive. The suspect also tried to get into cars on Gate Park Drive and Wedgewood Drive. Both of those roads connect to Glengrove Avenue.
Police said the male seen on the surveillance footage was able to steal several items from multiple vehicles. If you recognize the person, call police.
CPPD added, “Also, if you don’t do so already, please remember to lock your doors when you leave your vehicle. Taking this simple step will dramatically improve the chances your car will not be broken into and your items stolen.”