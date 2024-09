CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Central Point City Council will be presenting the latest draft of the Envision Bear Creek plan this week.

According to the proposal, the goal of this planning process is to identify existing challenges and come up with a plan to preserve and improve the Greenway.

It’s the first item on Thursday night’s agenda.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Central Point City Hall.

