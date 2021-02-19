Central Point Costco to offer coronavirus vaccine to eligible people

(NBC) — Costco says it’s started offering coronavirus vaccines to eligible people in several states.
It says it’s administering vaccines as soon as they become available as part of the federal retail pharmacy program.
On its COVID-19 resource page, Costco says it’s doing this in some store pharmacies in California, New York, Oregon, South Carolina,
Washington State, and the territory of Puerto Rico.
The company says people should not contact their local pharmacy but go through the website to check their eligibility and schedule an appointment.
Visit https://book-costcopharmacy.appointment-plus.com/ctnqdq46/?e_id=5359#/ for eligibility requirements.
The Roseburg and Central Point Costcos are participating, according to Costco’s website.