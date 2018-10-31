Central Point couple reported missing

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Detectives are looking for a Central Point couple who hasn’t been seen in nearly a month.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said 30-year-old Christopher Dean Vestal and 29-year-old Katherine Mary Lou Rowden (AKA Mitchell) live on Judge Lane in Central Point. They were last seen in Medford on October 6.
Family members think the couple was picked up on by an unknown man with plans to buy a new vehicle followed by a three-day camping trip.
Since they were last seen, family members haven’t been able to contact them and they haven’t updated either of their social media profiles. Rowden didn’t return to work after the 6th.
The couple is known to travel, but they’re usually good at staying in touch with friends and family. They were reported missing to police on October 24.
Detectives described Vestal as a white man with blue eyes and blonde hair. He’s 5’2” and weighs about 115 pounds. Rowden is described as a white woman with brown eyes and blonde hair. She’s 5’5” and weighs about 160 pounds. They both have several tattoos.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 541-774-8333.