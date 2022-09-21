Central Point High School classes canceled due to ‘structural deficiency’

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – All classes at Central Point’s Crater High School have been canceled Wednesday.

Central Point School District #6 Superintendent Walt Davenport wrote a letter to parents and community members Tuesday night saying an isolated “structural deficiency” at the Crater Campus.

The situation is reportedly isolated to classrooms in the old gym, both upstairs and downstairs.

Davenport said the discovery requires “immediate action” and, out of an abundance of caution, all high school classes were canceled for Wednesday, September 21, 2022.

Further details weren’t immediately provided about the situation, but school administrators are working on a plan to continue instruction, the district said.

Updates are expected to be provided through ParentSquare, social media, and the district’s website when more information becomes available.