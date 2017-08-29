Central Point homicide suspect, victim identified

Central Point, Ore. – At around 4:30 p.m. on August 28, Central Point police responded to a reported assault in the 100 block of Victoria Way.
When they arrived, officers found 70-year-old Central Point resident Terry Alan Richards dead, the apparent victim of homicidal violence.
62-year-old Louise May Richards, who reportedly resides at the same address as Terry Alan Richards, was arrested and charged with murder in connection with the case.
Central Point police and other agencies are continuing to investigate the homicide.
No further information has been released.