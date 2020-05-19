Central Point hosts ‘The Rogue Drive-In at The Expo’

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Another drive-in movie opportunity is coming to Southern Oregon.
This past weekend, the City of Medford held a drive-in movie event at U.S. Cellular Park. While one of the movies was canceled due to weather, a lucky few were able to watch the Sandlot on a big screen while practicing physical distancing.
Now, Central Point is giving the public an opportunity to catch a flick with “The Rogue Drive-In at The Expo.”
On June 5 after dusk, Sonic the Hedgehog will play on a large screen in the Expo parking lot for 50 vehicles. The film will be followed the next day by Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker.
According to city officials, they already bought several films for “Movies in the Park,” which can’t happen due to social distancing guidelines. If the drive-in movies go well, the city has a full lineup of weekend movies that can stretch through June.
The city said if they get the blessing from the health department, the vehicle limit may go up with future showings. For now, there will be no concessions, so bring your own snacks!
Tickets will cost $5 per person and they’ll be available http://www.AtTheExpo.com starting June 1.
The City of Central Point says the following guidelines must be maintained during the event:
- Guests must remain in vehicles at all times except to visit the designated restroom(s). Guests are encouraged to wear face covering when using the restroom.
- Guests must at all times remain a distance of at least 6 feet from guests from other households.
- One person will be permitted in a restroom at a time, except one adult may accompany children.
- Vehicles must be parked at least 10 feet apart in locations designated by Expo staff. Vans, trucks, SUV and other vehicles that may obstruct the screen from other guests may be required to park in designated rows.
- The speed limit for all vehicles is 5 MPH.
- Concessions are closed.
- Sale of goods or services by guests is prohibited.
- Guests may not sit or place any object on the roof of a vehicle that may obstruct the view of other guests.
- Drugs, alcoholic beverages, cannabis products, and tobacco products are prohibited.
- Headlights, parking lights, and interior lights must remain off while parked and during the movie.
- Guests may not re-enter a movie after leaving the Expo.
- Cooking, grilling, or other food preparation is prohibited.
- Pets are not permitted (services animals are permitted).