Central Point launches new plan for Bear Creek Greenway

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. —Following the devastating wildfire that swept through the Greenway last September. The city of Central Point is taking a proactive approach to managing the area that was damaged.
The city has implemented regular maintenance to minimize the threat of future fires.
Its also developing a conceptual plan for the area between Pine Street and Table Rock overpass. It includes a dog park, bicycle pump track, picnic area, and frisbee golf course.
“It’s all the list of things that people have wanted the dog park, the pump track, the frisbee golf all things that people are interested in that we haven’t been able to find a space for, in town, this could be that location,” said Matt Samitore with Central Point Parks & Rec.
The plan is not finalized just yet. A public meeting will be held on August 19th to get community input.
