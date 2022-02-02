Central Point man arrested for allegedly raping an elderly woman

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – A local man was arrested for allegedly raping an elderly woman.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said late Saturday night, deputies were told about a 70-year-old woman who was raped and assaulted at her home on Blackwell Road. Her son lives nearby and confronted the suspect before he fled the scene.

The suspect, identified as 62-year-old Michael Dean Gates of Central Point, was known to the woman.

Gates was arrested and lodged in the Jackson County Jail for first-degree rape, first-degree sexual abuse, and fourth-degree assault. His bail was set at $400,000.

No further information was provided about the ongoing investigation.