Central Point man dies in crash on Highway 62

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – One person died in a two-vehicle crash in Jackson County over the weekend.

Oregon State Police said on the evening of Saturday, May 27, 26-year-old Corey Hanley of Central Point was driving a Subaru WRX westbound on Highway 62 when he lost control near milepost 17 between Shady Cove and Eagle Point.

The vehicle reportedly swerved into the eastbound lane and crashed into a Subaru Crosstrek driven by an 80-year-old woman from Shady Cove.

Hanely did not survive the crash.

The woman was taken to a hospital as a precaution, OSP said.

According to investigators, traffic on the highway was impacted for about two hours.

No further information was provided by OSP.

