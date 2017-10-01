Central Point man body found at Union Creek Campground

Union Creek, Ore.- Yesterday morning a family member of missing Central Point man Douglas Vail found Vail in a remote area off of the trail at Union Creek Campground that had originally been search by Jackson County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue teams. Jackson County Sheriff’s say that the area was secluded and not visible to air searches.

Douglas Vail was initially reported missing to Central Point Police in the evening of September 9th. Vail left home the morning of September 9th to go fishing and didn’t return as scheduled.

On September 10th a Jackson County Sheriff’s deputy found Douglas Vail’s grey 2012 Toyota Camry parked in a lot next to Beckie’s Café in Union Creek. Search and Rescue teams searched the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.