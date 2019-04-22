Central Point man surprises father with refurbished car

Tony said his father bought the Mercury Cougar back in 1979 but since then, it’s been sitting around for 20 plus years.
“It’s missing the roof, the floor was done, there was quite a bit of damage on the quarter panel,” Tony said.
Tony gave it some much-needed repairs. It took two different car roofs, lots of parts, and months of hard work.
“I’ve never dreamed that I would see my car again like this,” David said. “The fact that my son did it for me is beyond my wild expectations.”
David said the car means a lot to him. It was his first car in high school and made it all the way to his wedding.
“I’m so proud of my son, it’s just really hard to take all this in,” David said. “I’m excited that the car is back alive and you know now I just have to protect it all over again.”
“My dad is what got me into cars and I thought this was the best way to give back,” Tony said.
