Central Point man suspected ringleader of multi-state car thefts, arrested

Author: Anthony Macuk, Alma McCarty (KGW)
PORTLAND, Ore. (KGW) – A Central Point man suspected of being the ringleader of a multi-state car theft ring was arrested Thursday and arraigned Friday on 16 charges relating to the operation, according to a news release from the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.
Aric Wade Adams, 21, was indicted on one count of first-degree robbery with a firearm, two counts of second-degree robbery, one count of unlawful use of a weapon with a firearm, one count of unauthorized use of a vehicle with a firearm, three counts of unauthorized use of a vehicle, four counts of possession of a stolen vehicle and four counts of first-degree theft.
The news release described the arrest as the product of a months-long investigation by the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office and DA’s Auto Theft Task Force dubbed “Operation Get the Hellcat Outta Here.” Law enforcement from multiple agencies served a search warrant at Adams’ home in Central Point on Thursday and arrested him. He was taken back to Multnomah County and booked in the county jail.
The ring operated by paying people “a few hundred dollars” to scout out target cars for theft, typically American muscle cars like Dodge Challengers and Chevy Camaros, according to the DA’s office. Members of the ring, often armed with guns, would then go to the locations and steal the cars, using electronic devices to bypass the need for keys.
The theft ring’s territory ranged from Seattle to Sacramento, according to an affidavit filed by the DA’s office on Friday. The thieves tended to steal the cars two at a time. The cars often ended up listed for sale on social media platforms at a fraction of their original prices, which could be as high as $70,000, the DA’s office said.
The DA’s office said all 16 charges stem from four incidents in the Portland metro area in late March and early April in which Adams was identified as a suspect, mainly through photos and messages on social media. The affidavit states that investigators got a search warrant for Adams’ Instagram account in May, which turned up most of the relevant social media evidence.
The case is still under investigation, according to the news release, and police believe there may be additional victims or witnesses who have not yet come forward. Anyone with information about the thefts or Aric Adams is asked to contact MCSO Detective Dylan Lerch at [email protected].
