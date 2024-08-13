Central Point man suspected ringleader of multi-state car thefts, arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. (KGW) – A Central Point man suspected of being the ringleader of a multi-state car theft ring was arrested Thursday and arraigned Friday on 16 charges relating to the operation, according to a news release from the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.

Aric Wade Adams, 21, was indicted on one count of first-degree robbery with a firearm, two counts of second-degree robbery, one count of unlawful use of a weapon with a firearm, one count of unauthorized use of a vehicle with a firearm, three counts of unauthorized use of a vehicle, four counts of possession of a stolen vehicle and four counts of first-degree theft.

The news release described the arrest as the product of a months-long investigation by the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office and DA’s Auto Theft Task Force dubbed “Operation Get the Hellcat Outta Here.” Law enforcement from multiple agencies served a search warrant at Adams’ home in Central Point on Thursday and arrested him. He was taken back to Multnomah County and booked in the county jail.

The ring operated by paying people “a few hundred dollars” to scout out target cars for theft, typically American muscle cars like Dodge Challengers and Chevy Camaros, according to the DA’s office. Members of the ring, often armed with guns, would then go to the locations and steal the cars, using electronic devices to bypass the need for keys.