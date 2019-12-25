Central Point officer set to return to duty after dog attack

CENTRAL POINT, Ore.– A Central Point police officer is set to return to work soon after being attacked by a dog while on duty last Saturday.
The officer is scheduled to return to work after receiving medical clearance, according to the Central Point Police Department. The department says the officer was attacked after making contact with two people living in a tent on the Bear Creek Greenway.
The owners apparently failed to control the dog which bit the officer in the arm. The officer also fired his service weapon hitting the dog. No one else was injured.
Police say the owners of the dog were cited for maintaining a dangerous dog. Jackson County Animal Control was contacted to take control of the animal.
It’s unknown at this time what will be done with the dog.
