Central Point outdoor learning center has surprise dedication

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – A new outdoor learning center in Central Point was dedicated to a retired principal and long-time community leader.

Harvey Tonn spoke at a dedication Saturday morning, outside of Scenic Middle School, expecting to ceremonially transfer the deed for the property from Fire District 3 to School District 6.

What he wasn’t expecting was to have the outdoor learning center dedicated in his name.

Tonn has served the Central Point community for more than 35 years as not only a retired principal but also as Fire District 3 President and a rotary club member as well.

“They can drive by here or walk by here and look at this and say that’s part of our school and I think that’s important,” said Harvey Tonn.

During the dedication, other community leaders talked about the difficulty of keeping the secret from Tonn as he’s notoriously hands on with every community project.

