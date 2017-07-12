Central Point PD uses app to update Country Crossings information

Central Point, Ore.- Central Point Police Department is using its app to help the community and country music fans prepare for the Country Crossings Music Festival.
The music festival begins Thursday, July 27 and runs through Sunday, July 30 at the Jackson County Expo.
As many as 30,000 people are expected to come to southern Oregon for the festival. Due to the influx of people, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, ODOT and other agencies will make changes to traffic patterns near the expo.
Throughout the next few weeks, Central Point Police Department says it will start releasing updated information for the community regarding the Country Crossings Music Festival and how it impacts the area.
It will release information on its Facebook page, as well as on its app. You can access the app in the app store for Apple or Android, or by using the QR code below.
You can also get updated information on the festival, including traffic, camping and lineup details, by clicking on the Country Crossings image on kobi5.com.