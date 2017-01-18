Central Point Police host active shooter training

Central Point, Ore. — Nobody wants to face an active shooter event, but Central Point Police are helping people to prepare for the worst-case scenario.
The ALICE program helps to prepare individuals and organizations to handle violent intruder or active shooter events.
ALICE stands for alert, lockdown, inform, counter and evacuate.
The training hopes to bridge the gap from when a situation begins to when law enforcement arrives.
“This is just something that teaches you that you have other options — other than just hunkering down and trying to hide, you know. Or just running,” explained School Resource Officer J.R. Godley.
The two-day course is aimed at law enforcement and those involved with large groups like schools, churches, and businesses.
Graduates of the program will be certified ALICE instructors.