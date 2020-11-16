Central Point schools scale back in-person instruction

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Central Point School District 6 is scaling back in-person learning due to multiple cases of COVID-19 among students and staff.
The district released the following statement on Monday morning:
All District 6 schools will significantly reduce on-site learning the week of November 16 through 20th due to multiple positive COVID cases and exposures among staff and students that have resulted in quarantine. We have not seen evidence of spread at our school sites and our protocols—masks, physical distancing, screening, sanitizing and limiting the number of people at our sites—have proven effective. However, the surge of cases in our school community has
limited our ability to staff programs at each site.
Your child’s school principal will provide details about the LIPI services that will continue for specific groups of students including students who do not have internet connection. YMCA childcare will continue at Jewett, Central Point Elementary and Mae Richardson (the YMCA program is temporarily closed at Patrick and Sams Valley Elementary because of COVID cases) Comprehensive Distance Learning will also continue. Meal services will continue via the D6 Express and “grab and go” at all sites except Patrick Elementary (Gold Hill families should use the Hanby Middle School site).
Our goal has been and continues to be maximizing on site learning for students–our schools are prepared to increase the number of students on site as allowed by the new Oregon Department of Education rules for Limited in Person Instruction (LIPI). We are also planning for a move to “hybrid” or full on-site learning when the metrics in Jackson County allow. It’s incredibly frustrating to see a huge surge in Jackson County and specifically in the Central Point area, just as our schools prepared to serve more students. Cases in our school community and in Jackson County are monitored daily—our schools are prepared and eager to resume in person learning (LIPI) as soon as we are able to staff those programs—expect an announcement by December 2.
NBC5 News reached out to the district and we are awaiting their reply.