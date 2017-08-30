Central Point woman accused of killing her husband

Central Point, Ore. — We’re learning new information, about a homicide investigation in Central Point. NBC5 News first told you about this Monday.
On Tuesday, police identified the victim as 70-year-old Terry Richards. They say he died of “homicidal injuries”. The person facing charges in his death, is his wife.
Central Point police say based on their investigation, the two are married but were going through a divorce. They say officers were called to the home on Victoria Way late Monday afternoon for what was reported as an assault. Police now say that call came from the suspect, Louise Richards.
Meanwhile, Richards appeared in court Tuesday afternoon where a public defender asked the judge to postpone her arraignment. It is scheduled for Friday afternoon. In the meantime, Richards will be held without bail. She faces life in prison, if she’s convicted for murder.
