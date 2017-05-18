Home
Central Point woman warns of phone scam

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — A Central Point woman is warning people not to make the same mistake she did after falling prey to a phone scam.

Cindy Conway says her husband got a message saying she hadn’t called in for jury duty and there was a warrant for her.

She called back the number that was left and the man, who claimed to be a detective with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, told her to pay over the phone and then go to the Sheriff’s department. She says that should have been a red flag.

“Definitely should have been the first alert was ‘you have to go get the money pack card.’ the other one was the background noise when I called. I should have paid attention to that, but I was more worried about the warrant,” explained Cindy.

No government agency will contact you to take a payment over the phone.

If you’re asked to call a government agency, look up the phone number and use that instead of the number a caller provides.

