Central Point youth give back to National Guard

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — If you’ve been by the Jackson County Fairgrounds lately, you might have seen quite a few National Guard vehicles.
They’re not here for the fires. They’re here to rest before going home after training in California.
Three youths, Matt, Tallon, and Jakobi, from Central Point wanted to show their support. They handed out water, lemonade, and snow cones to the tired troops.
“They’ve been really thankful. They gave us a whole bunch of tips and stuff,” said Tallon.
“That we’re probably going to donate to some charity,” added Jakobi, who says giving back “feels warm and fuzzy inside.”
The children say they do some sort of community service project every weekend. Last week they put on yellow vests picked up trash around Central Point.
Their parents say they’re very proud of their kids and the work they’re doing.