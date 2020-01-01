Century Link reaches $4M settlement with Oregon Attorney General

SALEM, Ore. – One of Oregon’s largest internet providers just reached a $4 million dollar settlement with the State’s Attorney General, who was investigating thousands of consumer complaints.
Today, Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum announced that Century Link will also pay back $627,000 in refunds to some 8,000 customers.
Attorney General Rosenblum said since 2014 her Department received more than 1,200 complaints about the telecommunications company. In their investigation, the Department found that Century Link was using deceptive advertising and billing. It also discovered many customers were charged undisclosed fees.
Any Oregonian who believes they were improperly charged can contact the Attorney General Consumer Hotline.