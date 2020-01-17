Certain marijuana products recalled due to high levels of insecticide

SALEM, Ore. – State regulators are issuing a health advisory over a potentially hazardous marijuana product.
The Oregon Liquor Control Commission issued an “immediate health and safety advisory” due to potentially unsafe pesticide residue used in a particular packaged marijuana product. That product was cultivated by “Ard Ri” and packed for sale by “DYME Distribution.” The flower was made into pre-rolled joints marketed under “Winberry Farms Sweet Leaf Blend” as the strain “Trap Star.”
The affected products could contain an unsafe level of the insecticide “Imidacloprid.”
According to the OLCC, the product was sold under ID number 1A4010300022859000015892.
The OLCC said they’ve locked down the product to prevent further distribution, but it has already been sold from numerous distributors in Oregon. The Winberry Farms Sweet Leaf products were sold from December 17, 2019 through January 8, 2020 at the following retailers:
- Spark, 5103 NE Fremont Street, Portland
- Ancient Remedies, 2350 State Street, Salem
- Puff Oregon, 47700 NW Sunset Highway, Manning
- Rogue River Herbal PMC, 510 East Main, Suite C, Rogue River
- The Joint, 3270 Market Street NE, Salem
- Stoney Only Clackamas, 10289 SE Highway 212, Clackamas
- Tsunami Marijuana LLC, 36412 Highway 26, Seaside
- Track Town Collective, 3675 Franklin Blvd., Eugene
- Green Room, 2521 NW 9th Street, Corvallis
The OLCC said there have been no reports of illnesses. However, consumers are advised to dispose of the products or return them to the retailer they purchased them from.
The Oregon Department of Agriculture has a guide list for Pesticides and Cannabis that be found here.