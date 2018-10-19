Certain Trader Joe’s salads recalled

MONROVIA, Calif. – Three types of Trader Joe’s salads are being recalled due to possible contamination with Listeria and/or Salmonella.
One of the salads—“Trader Joe’s Mexicali Inspired Salad”—was sold in Oregon.
The affected products all have “best by” dates of 10/15/18 through 10/20/18.
Trader Joe’s published the following list:
|SOLD IN
|PRODUCT
|SKU#
|CO, ID, LA, OK, OR, TN, TX, WA
|Trader Jose’s Mexicali Inspired Salad
|97216
|CO, LA, NM, OK, TN, TX
|Trader Joe’s BBQ Flavored Chicken Salad
|84871
|CO, LA, NM, OK, TN, TX
|Trader Joe’s Field Fresh Chopped Salad with Grilled Chicken Breast
|99050
The above products should be discarded or returned to the store for a full refund.
According to Trader Joe’s no illnesses have been reported.
If you have any questions, you may call Trader Joe’s Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817 Monday through Friday, 6:00 am to 6:00 pm Pacific Time.