Certain Trader Joe’s salads recalled

MONROVIA, Calif. – Three types of Trader Joe’s salads are being recalled due to possible contamination with Listeria and/or Salmonella.

One of the salads—“Trader Joe’s Mexicali Inspired Salad”—was sold in Oregon.

The affected products all have “best by” dates of 10/15/18 through 10/20/18.

Trader Joe’s published the following list:

SOLD IN PRODUCT SKU#
CO, ID, LA, OK, OR, TN, TX, WA Trader Jose’s Mexicali Inspired Salad 97216
CO, LA, NM, OK, TN, TX Trader Joe’s BBQ Flavored Chicken Salad 84871
CO, LA, NM, OK, TN, TX Trader Joe’s Field Fresh Chopped Salad with Grilled Chicken Breast 99050

The above products should be discarded or returned to the store for a full refund.

According to Trader Joe’s no illnesses have been reported.

If you have any questions, you may call Trader Joe’s Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817 Monday through Friday, 6:00 am to 6:00 pm Pacific Time.

