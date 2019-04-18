Cervical cancer cases down after introduction of HPV vaccine, study suggests

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – New data is showing the impact the HPV vaccine has had in the fight against cervical cancer.
According to the CDC, in 2008, approximately 216,000 women were diagnosed with high-grade cervical lesions which can progress to cancer.
But in 2016, a decade after the HPV vaccine was introduced, that number dropped to an estimated 196,000 women.
And for the women who were diagnosed with the precancerous lesions in 2008, 55% were younger than 30. In 2016, that number declined to 36% for that same age group.
The vaccine is recommended for girls and boys starting at 11 years old and can be given up age 26.