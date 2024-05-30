Chad Daybell found guilty in triple murder trial

BOISE, Idaho (CNN) – An Idaho jury found Chad Daybell guilty Thursday of first-degree murder and conspiracy charges in the deaths of his first wife Tammy and two stepchildren, Tylee Ryan and Joshua “JJ” Vallow.

During closing arguments, prosecutors told the jury Daybell cared about money, power, sex and apocalyptic spiritual beliefs. But the defense argued Daybell was a victim and pinned the blame on his second wife Lori Vallow Daybell.

The state is seeking the death penalty, and that phase of the case was to begin Thursday afternoon.

Vallow Daybell was convicted last year of the murder of her children as well as conspiring to kill Tammy.

She was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

