Chamber of Commerce turns 100, honors local business and organizations

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Medford/Jackson County Chamber of Commerce turned 100 this year, and to honor the past century businesses and prominent citizens gathered at the Craterian.

Many local businesses and people won various awards, all ending with tonight’s big award, the First Citizen Award received by Doug Schmor – a Rogue Valley lawyer.

“Tomorrow night we’re going to party, we’re going to celebrate the first 100 years but come Monday morning we have to start the next 100 years,” First Citizen Award Recipient, Doug Schmor said.

Many local businesses and organizations took home honors tonight, including the Rogue Credit Union, Sherm’s Food4Less, SOU, Jackson County Library District, Rogue Valley Timbers Soccer Club, Beckie’s Cafe, and the Jacksonville Inn.

The two-day party continues tomorrow night at the chamber’s 100th-anniversary party at the Inn at the Commons. Congratulations to all of tonight’s winners!

