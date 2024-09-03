Champions announced as 2024 Southern Oregon Golf Championship wraps up

MEDFORD, Ore.- The winners of the 2024 Southern Oregon Golf Championships are named as the competition wraps up in East Medford.

The best of the best was out there Monday, going head-to-head in match play to try and win their respective bracket.

It was an early win for 23-year-old Quincy Beyrouty in the Women’s Championship, being up by nine holes against opponent Kamryn Ford, by the 28th hole.

Beyrouty won the Women’s Championship last year, which she says helped her be a little more prepared for this year’s competition.

“It’s different this time because I knew what to expect and there’s a lot of really good players. This is a great tournament and its prep for my upcoming OIT season. So, it’s really rewarding to come out here and play consistent golf for so many rounds,” Beyrouty said.

42-year-old Jimmy White took home the Men’s Championship win, beating opponent Riley Kirk with a five-hole lead.

He won the Men’s Championship title back in 2017.

White says he’s been playing golf at the country club since he was a teenager, and now that he’s a father of four, he wants them to see what they can be capable of.

“As you get older, it’s like, you want to do these things to prove it to yourself that you can still do it. You know, I want to show my kids, and it takes hard work and staying with it and competing and all those types of things that I try to teach them, so I’ve got to do it myself,” White said.

Other winners include Gregory Miller, who took home the Legends Championship, Mike Stieler for the Senior Championship and Marty Morlan for the Super Senior Championship.

Both White and Beyrouty say they’ll be back next year to defend their championship title.

