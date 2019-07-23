Change of plea for man who attempted to board a plane with guns

MEDFORD, Ore.– A change of plea on Monday for the local man arrested in January after attempting to board a plane with several guns.
Anthony James Anderson, 34, was stopped at the TSA checkpoint in the Rogue Valley International Airport on January 10 for having a gun on a shoulder holster. Police say he then demanded to be let on a plane but quieted down and refused to speak to police when they showed up.
Anderson was later detained by police after he attempted to reach for the gun. It was soon revealed he had four guns on him.
However, police noted that Anderson’s behavior during the interaction could be related to a mental health issue. That was later confirmed on Monday by Anderson’s attorney and the change of plea.
“He never had any intent in his head or heart to harm anyone but of course it scared the heck out of everyone and he put himself in danger as well,” said Foster James, attorney for Anderson.
During court on Monday, Anderson pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm. In exchange, he was admitted into the supervision of the mental health court where he’ll need to complete and meet the requirements of the court for one year. If he fails to do so, the criminal charges will be filed on his record. Several other charges, including the felony, were dismissed by the court.
Anderson was released from the jail on Monday.
NBC5 News Reporter Miles Furuichi graduated from Chapman University with degrees in English and Journalism. He received post graduate experience in Los Angeles in photojournalism and commercial photography. He also spent time in Dublin, Ireland working in print journalism and advertising.
Miles is a Rogue Valley native, raised in Ashland. He enjoys hiking, mountain biking and photography.