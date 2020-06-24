Changes announced for 2020 Democratic National Convention

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. – The Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee will be a slimmed-down and mostly virtual affair. The party announced changes to their convention plans Wednesday.
Joe Biden is still scheduled to accept the nomination in Milwaukee, but the event will move from a large arena — home to the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks — to a smaller footprint at a nearby convention center and the party announced that state delegations should not plan to travel to Milwaukee.
Instead, delegates will be able to cast their votes, including on the presidential nominee, remotely.
A small number of delegates may be allowed on the new convention floor space, but that’s up to recommendations of public health officials.
The traditional four nights of programming is planned and will be, as the party says, “anchored” in Milwaukee. But programming will largely include broadcasts from other cities and landmarks across the country and all outside events, such as welcome parties for delegates, media, and volunteers, are canceled.
The convention is planned for August 17th through the 20th after being delayed from July as originally planned.