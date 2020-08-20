Changes announced for 2020’s Providence Festival of Trees

MEDFORD, Ore. – A popular holiday-season fundraiser is making some big changes this year.
For nearly three decades, the Providence Festival of Trees raised money for medical programs and services that Providence provides in the Rogue Valley.
2019’s event at the Medford Armory had over 60 trees with decorations ranging from The Grinch to rubber ducks. The festival, usually rooted in tradition, is going to look quite a bit different in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year, the Southern Oregon Providence Festival of Trees won’t be held at the armory. Instead, it’s branching out to include a virtual gala, a televised Christmas special on KDRV, and an “Evening of Giving,” where holiday baskets will be delivered to children in need.
If you want to see the spruced-up holiday trees the festival is known for, you can simply stroll by the One West Main building in Medford and peek through the windows. There, between November 30 and December 1, decorators can be seen working on their trees. After that, the trees will remain on display inside the building until December 6.
The virtual gala and auction will take place between 6:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. on December 2. Pre-registration is required.
For more information, visit https://providencefoundations.org/events/safeway-providence-festival-of-trees-southern-oregon/