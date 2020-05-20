Changes coming to Medford airport

MEDFORD, Ore. — Big changes are coming to Rogue Valley International Medford Airport, which could mean more non-stop routes from far away places.
Construction crews are hard at work on a new passenger loading bridge; it will be the second one at the airport.
Airport officials say the project has been in the works for roughly 6 to 8 months.
The loading bridge is used for passengers to board and get off commercial aircraft safely and efficiently.
“It becomes a popular gate being used by the airlines because it’s more convenient for passengers to get it on and off the aircraft,” said Josh Lekkerkerker, project manager, vice president at Precision Approach Engineering.
Airport officials say the second bridge could influence air carriers to expand their routes.
That means air carriers from places further away could be more likely to service MFR with non-stop flights to locations like Dallas and Chicago.
We’re told the bridge will be finished in the next few weeks.
