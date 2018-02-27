Changes to Hwy. 140/Kershaw Road intersection begin

WHITE CITY, Ore. – Three fatalities were recorded just last year on Highway 140 and Kershaw Road.
Oregon Department of Transportation spokesperson Gary Leaming said, “In light of the three crashes that we had last year, obviously we met and we analyzed the intersection so we are starting to put some of those changes into effect.”
ODOT got to work Tuesday implementing some of the changes.
“We put up the flashers on the larger 40 inch stop signs,” Leaming explained. “We’ve also lowered the speed limited at that intersection to 50-miles-per-hour.”
But that’s not all. ODOT is waiting for it to warm up, then it’s back to work on the intersection.
“We are going to add some raised pavement markers there and some street lights,” Leaming said.
And starting next month, if you’re traveling near that intersection you can expect to see an increase in police patrols.
Leaming said the most important thing for drivers is to stop and slow down. “It’s really important for them to stop and pay attention to that because the margin of error is so thin there.”