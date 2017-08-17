Changes may be coming to Foothill Road

Medford, Ore. — Changes to Foothill Road in Medford may be in the works. The city council will soon consider the Foothill Road Improvement Project, which would improve everything between Hillcrest Road and East McAndrews Road. Medford Public Works said it’s been planned for several years now.
“We’ve been working on making improvements but really the ultimate plan is to make improvements all the way to foothill all the way to highway 140 so that it becomes a north/south connector on the east side,” said Cory Crebbin, director of Medford Public Works.
Improvements include more travel lanes, adding bike lanes, a multi-use path, sidewalks, medians, planter strips, street lights, and traffic signals.
