Changes in store for Jackson County Library Services

MEDFORD, Ore. – Beginning next month Jackson County Library members can check out wireless internet hotspot devices.
The new program, called JCLS Connect, is designed to make the internet more accessible to folks who need it the most. Spokesperson Eric Molinsky said, “Between 20,000 and 30,000 residents in the county who have some kind of device but no internet.”
100 hotspot kits will be available for checkout for two weeks at a time. Each can connect to up 15 devices at a time.
Also, beginning January, late fees will be a thing of the past. All current late fee bills will be wiped clean and moving forward, you won’t be charged if you don’t bring your books back in time.