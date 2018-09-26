Changes to SNAP program affecting Oregon recipients

SALEM, Ore. — More than 600,000 Oregonians receive benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP.
Next week, some of those recipients may notice some changes.
The USDA just approved a change to the SNAP program, otherwise known as food stamps. Those changes will start on October first.
To be a part of the program, families need to have an income of less than 185 percent of the federal poverty level and meet other eligibility factors.
If you’re currently a part of the program in Oregon, you don’t need to do anything. The state will automatically re-calculate cases and adjust them when necessary.
People could either see no change to their benefits, a nine dollar increase, or a four dollar decrease.
Matt Nell-Ching, a spokesperson from Partners for Hunger Free Oregon, says even a small decrease could be an issue for families.
“Snap benefits only cover about a $1.40 per meal, so any reduction in snap is meaningful and hurts family’s ability to put food on the table,” said Ching.
The changes come after the USDA approved an adjustment to the cost of living allowance or COLA, which sets the income guidelines.
Those guidelines then determine how much benefit recipients can get. These changes will not increase the number of people receiving benefits from SNAP nor does it change any of the program’s eligibility requirements.
SNAP participants with questions about any of the changes can contact their local Oregon Department of Human Services Office.
Amanda Rose is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. Amanda graduated from Columbia University earning a Master’s degree in Journalism. She also received a Bachelor’s degree in English with a specialization in literature from the University of British Columbia. She’s a Los Angeles native, but is thrilled to return to the beautiful Pacific Northwest and is passionate about reporting on the criminal justice system.