Charges filed in Philadelphia shooting

PHILADELPHIA, Penn. (WCAU/NBC) – A man accused of shooting six Philadelphia police officers is charged with attempted murder.
Maurice Hill is now facing numerous charges stemming from an hours-long standoff last week.
Investigators say the 36-year-old Hill fired off more than a hundred rounds of ammunition, hitting the six officers who were all treated at local hospitals and released.
Prosecutors said Monday the investigation will take months, citing the amount of evidence to process.
Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said, “Every person in the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office and I understand that the city is reeling what happened last week. This is not just a factually complicated case, but it’s a case that is still under investigation. It is an investigation that we need, and we will get right in partnership with our fellow law enforcement agencies. It’s gonna take time. It could take months. But it will be done correctly.”